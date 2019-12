KAR vs UP Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for KAR vs UP

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper– Sharath BR

Batsmen – Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (captain), Rinku Singh (vice-captain), Madhav Kaushik

All-Rounders – Krishnappa Gowtham, Pavan Deshpande, Akshdeep Nath

Bowlers – V Koushik, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal

The match starts at 9:30 AM IST

KAR vs UP Predicted 11

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Dega Nischal, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (captain), Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, Sharath BR (wicketkeeper), David Mathias, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, V Koushik

Uttar Pradesh: Almas Shaukat, Aryan Juyal, Madhav Kaushik, Akshdeep Nath, Mohammad Saif, Rinku Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot (captain), Yash Dayal

SQUADS:

Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair (c), Ronit More, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dega Nischal, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, David Mathias, V Koushik, Srinivas Sharath, Sharath BR, Devdutt Padikkal, Devaiah

Uttar Pradesh: Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammad Saif, Saurabh Kumar, Almas Shaukat, Rinku Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Upendra Yadav, Priyam Garg (c), Shivam Mavi, Aryan Juyal, Mohsin Khan, Shanu Saini, Yash Dayal, Madhav Kaushik

