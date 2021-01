KAR vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KAR vs UP at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur: Karnataka will aiming for their fourth win of the campaign when they take on a struggling Uttar Pradesh side that has won just one of its four matches so far. Karnataka, with three wins from four games, are second in Elite Group A while UP are fifth with one win and three defeats. Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KAR vs UP, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Team Player List, Karnataka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh T20 match, Online Cricket Tips KAR vs UP T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Fantasy Playing Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Also Read - INT vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Inter Milan vs Juventus Football Match at Giuseppe Meazza 1:15 AM IST January 18 Monday

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh will take place at 11.30 AM IST – January 18. Also Read - SHF vs TOT Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Football Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Match at Bramall Lane 7:30 PM IST January 17 Sunday

Time: 12 PM IST Also Read - SER vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Group D Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Services vs Vidarbha at Holkar Cricket Stadium at 7 PM IST January 17 Sunday

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur.

KAR vs UP My Dream11 Team

Devdutt Padikkal (captain), Karan Sharma (vice-captain), KL Shrijith, Rohan Kadam, Priyam Garg, Suresh Raina, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnappa Gowtham, V Koushik, Shreyas Gopal, Shanu Saini

KAR vs UP Probable Playing XIs

Karnataka: Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, KL Shrijith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Prasidh Krishna, Aniruddha Joshi, V Koushik

Uttar Pradesh: Karan Sharma, Priyam Garg, Suresh Raina, Aryan Juyal, Shivam Mavi, Aquib Khan, Sameer Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Abhishek Goswami, Shanu Saini, Hardeep Singh

KAR vs UP Full Squads

Karnataka: Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (captain), KL Shrijith (wk), Aniruddha Joshi, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, V Koushik, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, Prateek Jain, Sharath BR, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Darshan MB, Manoj S Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Suresh Raina, Priyam Garg (captain), Aryan Juyal (wk), Mohsin Khan, Shanu Saini, Aquib Khan, Sameer Choudhary, Hardeep Singh, Shivam Mavi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Shubham Chaubey, Samarth Singh, Rinku Singh, Shiva Singh, Mohit Jangra, Madhav Kaushik, Nalin Mishra, Dhruv Jurel, Purnank Tyagi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KAR Dream11 Team/ UP Dream11 Team/ Karnataka Dream11 Player List/ Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy/ Online Cricket Tips and more.