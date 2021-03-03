Live Match Streaming Cricket Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021

In another exciting battle of Pakistan Super League 2021, Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. Peshawar Zalmi have had an impressive campaign so far, winning three of their four games. Led by Wahab Riaz, Zalmi come into this fixture on the back of a stunning win over Islamabad United. While the likes of Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik have impressed with the bat, Saqib Mahmood has been the star with the ball, He has picked up ten scalps so far in the competition and is the leading wicket-taker. With Mujeeb ur Rahman also finding his feet, Peshawar Zalmi are well on course for a top-two finish in PSL 2021. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings have shown glimpses of what they are capable of so far. While their top-order trio of Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam and Joe Clarke continues to fire on all cylinders, their bowling attack will need to deliver the goods if they aiming to upset Peshawar Zalmi in the upcoming contest.

When is Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match?

The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match will be played on Wednesday, March 3.

What are the timings of the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match?

The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

Where is the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match being played?

The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match will be played at National Stadium, Karachi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match?

The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match?

The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode app.

What are the predicted XIs for Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match?

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Arshad Iqbal, Mohd Amir, Waqas Maqsood and Aamer Yamin/Danish Aziz.

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam ul Haq, Kamran Akmal(wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (C), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mohammad Imran and Umaid Asif.

KAR vs PES SQUADS

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad, Zeeshan Malik, Aamer Yamin, Chadwick Walton.

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (C), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Imran, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, David Miller, Amad Butt, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Mohammad Imran.