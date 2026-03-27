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Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 Match No 2 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch KK vs QG in India online and on TV channel

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 Match No 2 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch KK vs QG in India online and on TV channel

KK vs QG PSL 2026 Match No 2 LIVE: David Warner's Karachi Kings will begin their campaign in the Pakistan Super League 2026 season with a clash against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

David Warner's Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators in match No. 2 of PSL 2026 on Friday. (Source: X)

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026: The second game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 will witness David Warner’s Karachi Kings face off against Saud Shakeel-led Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. Like the opening game of the PSL 2026 on Thursday, all the remaining games in the league will also be played in front of empty stadium without any crowd due to the ongoing Israel-Iran War.

The Gladiators are the finalists from the PSL 2025 season and came close to winning their second title but just fell short against Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars team. They posted an impressive 202-run target in last year’s final but Qalandars managed to chase it down in the final over thanks of heroics from Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

Warner’s Karachi Kings had also managed to qualify for the Playoffs last season but failed to reach the final. This year they will be bolstered by the addition of Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa and former England all-rounder Moeen Ali in their ranks.

The two teams have faced each other 20 times in previous PSL matches and the Gladiators hold a massive edge with 13 wins as compared to seven victorious for the Kings. QG will bank on the fireworks from bat from the likes of Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw and their spin bowling attack led by mystery spinner Usman Tariq and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

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Focused and fired up #KingsSquad putting in the hard yards ahead of the first game pic.twitter.com/HG5Wv4qN7R — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) March 26, 2026

Here are all the details about Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 match no 2…

When is Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 match no 2 going to take place?

The Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 match no 2 will take place on Friday, March 27.

Where is Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 match no 2 going to take place?

The Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 match no 2 will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 match no 2 start?

The Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 match no 2 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 match no 2 on TV in India?

The Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 match no 2 will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 match no 2 in India?

The Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 match no 2 will be available for live streaming in these regions of the world…

Australia & New Zealand: ESPN, USA & Canada: Willow, Willow Sports, Willow by Cricbuzz, United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY Plus, Tapmad, Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad, Sri Lanka: Dialog Television,Nepal: Tapmad, MENA (Middle East & North Africa): Cricbuzz, also available on Cricbuzz TV via ELIFE, Switch TV, and StarPlay, Rest of the World: Tapmad

It is not clear if PSL 2026 season will be available in India.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 match no 2 Predicted 11

Karachi Kings: David Warner (C), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Agha, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Saad Baig, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (C), Hasan Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw, Ben McDermott (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Brett Hampton, Jahandad Khan, Tom Curran, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Usman Tariq

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