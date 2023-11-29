Home

Karachi Police Officers Behind Bars For Allegedly Extorting Money From Pakistan Cricketers Aamir Yamin, Sohaib Maqsood

Both Aamir Yamin and Sohaib Maqsood were in Karachi for the National T20 Cup and were travelling to Multan by road when they were stopped by police.

Karachi: Four police officers in Karachi were detained after they were found to have extorted money from Pakistan national team cricketers Aamir Yamin and Sohaib Maqsood. Both Yamin and Maqsood are in the port city playing in the National T20 Cup and were returning to Multan by road when they were stopped by police.

The cricketers claimed that the police extorted 8000 Pakistani rupees before being allowed to continue their journey. Maqsood shared the ordeal on social media, prompting the top officials to take quick action.

Senior Sindh police officials including the DIG ordered a probe against the officers involved In the incident and also removed the area SHO and Sakrand police station secretary for their negligence. A report will be sent to the IG too.

We are so lucky that we live In Punjab not in Sindh first time in my life I am travelling from Karachi to Multan by Road and sindh police is so corrupt that they stop you after 50 km and ask for money or they threat you to go to the police station for no reason if you give them — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) November 27, 2023

In a social media post, Maqsood wrote, “We are so lucky that we live In Punjab not in Sindh first time in my life I am travelling from Karachi to Multan by Road and sindh police is so corrupt that they stop you after 50 km and ask for money or they threat you to go to the police station for no reason if you give them money then they will stop you again after 50 km and ask for money again corruption at it’s peak in sindh police.”

“We told them that we are international cricketers travelling to multan after our match in Karachi they still took 8000 thousand rupees and then let us go it will,” added Maqsood, who played 29 T20Is and 26 ODIs for Pakistan. Yamin has represented Pakistan in four ODIs and two T20Is.

