Karan Patel, Divit Poojary of Maharashtra alongside Abhimanyu Pande of Madhya Pradesh and Arun Kumar of Services registered close wins to enter the fourth round qualifying in the men’s event at the MSRA 76th Senior National Squash Championship. The tournament, organised by the Maharashtra Squash Racket Association (MSRA) under the aegis of the Squash Rackets Federation of India, is being played at various venues.

In the third round, Patel scraped past Madhya Pradesh player Yashraj Bhargava 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, while Poojary gotthe better of Sachin Shinde 11-5, 11-7, 1-11, 11-8 in an all-Maharashtra affair. Madhya Pradesh player Pandegot past Gursimar Singh of Delhi 11-8, 11-8, 4-11, 1-11, 11-9 to register a close win, while Services player Arun Kumar struggled to get past Rajasthan’s Prateek Gurnani 8-11,11-4, 13-11, 8-11, 11-4.