The Delhi High Court has taken a strong view of the way the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, Narinder Batra, tried to take a stay on a complaint filed by Karate Association of India (KAI) general secretary Ambedkar Gupta against the incumbent before the IOAs Ethics Commission. Also Read - Indian Olympic Association Vice-President Janardhan Singh Gehlot Dies

The court also took strong exception to the way Batra appointed the chairman of the IOA’s Ethics Commission — a retired Chief Justice of a High Court — party in the case in his personal capacity. Also Read - Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Reserving 100 Rooms at Ashoka Hotel for HC Judges, Judicial Officers

The High Court, in its order dated April 27, directed Batra to deposit Rs.50,000 with the Court’s Legal Service Committee as “costs”. The issue dates back to June last year when Batra reportedly threatened to throw “karate out of India” after a difference of opinion surfaced between Gupta and KAI president Likha Tara. Also Read - Never Asked For 100-Bed Facility At Five-Star Hotel For Judges, Says Delhi High Court

Gupta had at the time said that Batra called him and “threatened to throw karate out of India”. The KAI general secretary then filed a complaint with the IOA’s Ethics Commission, against which Batra went to the Delhi High Court. The High Court has fixed June 1 as the date for Gupta to file a petition in the trial court.

“In light of the conduct of respondent No. 1 [Batra and his advocates] in filing the suit in its present form, which has necessitated the present petition, this is a fit case for imposition of costs upon him. Respondent No. 1 is directed to deposit costs of Rs. 50,000 with the Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee,” read the order.