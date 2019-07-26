Leading from the front, Virat Kohli-led cricket fraternity paid rich tribute to the Indian soldiers who fought with valour and courage to restore the country’s pride in the 1999 Kargil War. As the nation observed the 20th anniversary of the conflict, the whole cricket fraternity saluted the Indian soldiers who made sacrifices on the line of duty.

Apart from India captain Kohli, some renowned names including Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman, Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and many more cricketers extended their heartfelt gratitude towards the forces. Kohli wrote on his official Twitter account, “We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us. Respect, Love, Salute. #JaiHind #KargilVijayDiwas”

We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us. Respect, Love, Salute. 🇮🇳 #JaiHind #KargilVijayDiwas — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 26, 2019

“ऐ मेरे वतन के लोगों, तुम खूब लगा लो नारा

ये शुभ दिन है हम सबका, लहरा लो तिरंगा प्यारा

पर मत भूलो सीमा पर, वीरों ने हैं प्राण गवाये

कुछ याद उन्हें भी कर लो, जो लौट के घर न आये।” कारगिल के शहीद जवानों को मेरा दिल से शत शत नमन। भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/kwWbv3hr0Q — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 26, 2019

I bow down to the sacrifice of the soldiers who reclaimed the peaks , sacrificed their lives

and salute the courage and valour of the men and women who stand guard.#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/EJ3l76Eh5p — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 26, 2019

Massive respect to our soldiers for your courage, valour and sacrifices.

Hum kabhi nahi bhoolengey aapko.🙏🏻

Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/fbTD08Ybna — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) July 26, 2019

I will never forget the sacrifices made by the martyrs of our Indian Army, the courage they showed in the Kargil war. Jai Hind! #KargilVijayDiwas 🇮🇳⛰️ pic.twitter.com/aqzjN9vgn7 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 26, 2019

“Kargil ke Amar Jawan, Aapko hamara Salaam”

. Homage and gratitude to our brave soldiers.

The nation will always be grateful to you for your sacrifice, valour and courage

#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/AtEgGG0MZj — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 26, 2019

I salute the unflinching courage of our martyred soldiers & everyone who fought the Kargil War diligently, protected the nation & its people. Your sacrifices will be held in high regard & remembered today & every day. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/PCL9RvYpR2 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 26, 2019



Gautam Gambhir, Former Indian cricketer and East Delhi MP, tweeted: “”ai mere vtn ke logoN, tum khuub lgaa lo naaraa ye shubh din hai hm sbkaa, lhraa lo tirNgaa pyaaraa pr mt bhuulo siimaa pr, viiroN ne haiN praann gvaaye kuch yaad unheN bhii kr lo, jo lautt ke ghr n aaye / ” kaargil ke shhiid jvaanoN ko meraa dil se sht sht nmn / bhaart maataa kii jy #KargilVijayDiwas.”

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that he will not forget the sacrifices made by the Indian Army. “I will never forget the sacrifices made by the martyrs of our Indian Army, the courage they showed in the Kargil war. Jai Hind! #KargilVijayDiwas,” Dhawan tweeted.

India batsman Suresh Raina also paid his tribute as he wrote: “I salute the unflinching courage of our martyred soldiers & everyone who fought the Kargil War diligently, protected the nation & its people. Your sacrifices will be held in high regard & remembered today & every day. #KargilVijayDiwas.”

“I bow down to the sacrifice of the soldiers who reclaimed the peaks, sacrificed their lives and salute the courage and valour of the men and women who stand guard. #KargilVijayDiwas,” former Indian cricket VVS Laxman wrote.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted: ” “Kargil ke Amar Jawan, Aapko Hamara Salaam”. Homage and gratitude to our brave soldiers. The nation will always be grateful to you for your sacrifice, valour and courage #KargilVijayDiwas.”

“All Gave Some, Some Gave All. Fallen But Never Forgotten. #KargilVijayDivas #20YearsOfKargilVijay,” wrote Indian boxer Vijender Singh on the micro-blogging site.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The Kargil war began with the infiltration of both Pakistani troops and terrorists into Indian territory. Their aim was to sever the link between Kashmir and Ladakh, and cause Indian forces to withdraw from the Siachen Glacier and force India to negotiate a settlement of the Kashmir dispute.