Karim Benzema Announces Retirement From International Football

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema bids farewell to international football.

Karim Benzema Announces Retirement From International Football. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: French superstar Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football on his 35th birthday, just a day after France lost the World Cup Final to Argentina.

‘I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending’, Benzema wrote on Twitter.

The French superstar won the Nations League with France and the current Ballon D’or holder netted 37 times in 97 games for Les Blues.

The 35-year old made his debut for France back in 2007 and was out for 6 years regarding a sex-tape case before making a return in 2021. In the past 1 year, he scored 10 goals in 16 games.

Before even the World Cup started, he was ruled out due to thigh injury and there were speculations that he might feature in the Final against Argentina after Real Madrid gave him the permission to join the French team.

Argentina went onto beat the 2-time World Champions 4-2 on penalties after it ended 3-3 after 120 minutes of play.