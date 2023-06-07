Home

Karim Benzema Joins Saudi Arabian Champions Al Ittihad On A 2 Year Deal

The former French international and Ballon D'or winner said that Al Ittihad is a new challenge for him as it is a good league, filled with great players

Karim Benzema Joins Saudi Arabian Champions Al Ittihad On A 2 Year Deal. (Image: Twitter)

Jeddah: Ex Real Madrid star and legend, Karim Benzema have signed for Saudi league champions Al Ittihad on a 2-year deal on Tuesday, which will see him earn €200 million euros per year in the Asian country.

The contract has an option for further extension in the future with commercial deals included.

W E L C O M E !

B E N Z E M A 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/Oc9IK4OoDj — Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) June 6, 2023

“Al Ittihad is a new challenge for me. It’s a good league and there are many good players”, he said in an interview.

He also talks about his friend and former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The 35-year old feels that the Portugese international have shown, how the Saudi league is getting ahead. Benzema sets his sight to win trophies here like he did in Europe for years.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is already here, he is a friend who shows that Saudi Arabia is starting to get ahead and I am here to win as I did in Europe”, he added.

The Frenchman had an illustrious career with Real Madrid, scoring 354 goals in 648 matches, making him the second-highest top scorer in the history of the Los Blancos after Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has won 19 trophies with Real Madrid, including 5 Champions League titles and even won the prestigious Ballon D’or. Benzema is still at his prime and with the kind of form he has, he is expected to break scoring records in Saudi Arabia.

