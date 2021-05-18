When it comes to off-field controversies and scandal, Real Madrid striker has never failed to grab the headlines. The Sex-Tape Scandal has been the biggest controversy in the Frenchman’s entire career but he has other highlights as well for all the wrong things. In January 2014, Benzema and Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery were acquitted in Paris of soliciting an underage prostitute. Cadena SER, once reported that Benzema was stopped by Police back in Spain for committing an illegal turn and was in turn accused of driving without a valid licence. During his sex-tape scandal, French news outlet Le Point reported that Benzema may been also be involved in a completely separate cocaine trafficking case. One easily can say controversies and Benzema go hand in hand. Also Read - Euro 2020: Karim Benzema Eyes France Call Since Alleged Role In Sex-Tape Scandal
But the sex-scandal of November 2015, left a big mark on Karim Benzema as he was axed from the national side never to have returned ever since, with then Prime Minister having his say that he has “no place” in the team whatsoever. Here are some of the highlights from the controversial incident. Also Read - Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona, El Classico, LaLiga 2021: Karim Benzema, Tony Kroos Score as Los Blancos Edge Atletico Madrid to go Top of The Table
Also Read - Real Madrid vs Atalanta: Los Blancos Win 3-1, Enter Champions League Quarterfinals
- In November 2015, Karim Benzema along with his then national side team mate, Franck Ribery was involved in a blackmail plot relating to an extortion scam over a sex tape.
- It is said that Benzema is said to have told Valbuena to transfer tens of thousands of euros to childhood friend Karim Zenati, or have a sextape of him and his girlfriend leaked on the internet.
- Ex Liverpool forward Djibril Cisse, a teammate of Valbuena, back then at Marseille, was brought in for questioning in, but released without charge.
- Benzema denied any wrongdoing from his part, whereas Mathieu Valbuena claimed that the Real Madrid striker didn’t speak about the money directly but he told him to have a talk with the childhood friend.
- Eventually Benzema and Valbuena was removed from the squad by manager Didier Deschamps, in return the former accused the 98′ World Cup winner as racist on his actions taken against him.
- In 2016, A French court rejected a request by the Real Madrid striker to drop the probe of the case.
- It is understood that Benzema will go on trial from Wednesday, October 20 to Friday, October 22 this year. He is still confident of not doing any wrongdoing and four other people will also stand trial in the case.