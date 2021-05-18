When it comes to off-field controversies and scandal, Real Madrid striker has never failed to grab the headlines. The Sex-Tape Scandal has been the biggest controversy in the Frenchman’s entire career but he has other highlights as well for all the wrong things. In January 2014, Benzema and Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery were acquitted in Paris of soliciting an underage prostitute. Cadena SER, once reported that Benzema was stopped by Police back in Spain for committing an illegal turn and was in turn accused of driving without a valid licence. During his sex-tape scandal, French news outlet Le Point reported that Benzema may been also be involved in a completely separate cocaine trafficking case. One easily can say controversies and Benzema go hand in hand. Also Read - Euro 2020: Karim Benzema Eyes France Call Since Alleged Role In Sex-Tape Scandal

But the sex-scandal of November 2015, left a big mark on Karim Benzema as he was axed from the national side never to have returned ever since, with then Prime Minister having his say that he has "no place" in the team whatsoever. Here are some of the highlights from the controversial incident.