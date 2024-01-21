Home

Karim Janat Ignites Rohit Sharma’s Double Super Over Controversy, Says ‘India Captain Shouldn’t Have Been Allowed To Bat’

Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat was a part of the third T20I against India, which the latter won in the second Super Over.

Rohit Sharma in action against Afghanistan in the third T20I. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat felt that Rohit Sharma shouldn’t have been allowed to bat in the second Super Over during India’s thrilling win over Afghanistan in the third T20I in Bengaluru. Batting first, India rode on Rohit’s fifth T20I hundred to put 212/4 before restricting Afghanistan on the same score and forcing a Super Over. The two teams tied once again in the Super Over, which is why a second Super Over took place.

Rohit, who batted in the first Super Over, retired himself out just before the final ball and brought in Rinku Singh because the latter is faster between wickets. According to MCC laws, in case of a second Super Over, it a player is ‘Retired Out’, he/she can’t bat in the second.

But Rohit batted in the second, igniting a controversy. Afghanistan players, lea by captain Ibrahim Zadran had an intense talk with the umpires but nevertheless, Rohit batted and played a key role in the win. Janat, who was a part of the Afghanistan playing XI, argued Rohit broke the rules.

“We didn’t know much about that. Our management talked to the umpires. Rohit came out to bat, but we learned later that he shouldn’t have been allowed to do that. Even if you were retired out, you can’t come to bat again,” Janat told Hindustan Times on the sidelines of ILT20.

“We can’t do much about it now because what’s happened has happened. The captain and coach discussed about it later, but it was all between them,” he added.

