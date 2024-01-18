Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Inagurates Bangalore Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament 2024 | Watch VIDEO

Home

Bangalore Open 2024 Grandmasters Chess Tournament will take place in Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium from January 18 to 26.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister CM Siddaramaiah has inaugurated the Bangalore Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament which is scheduled to start from January 18 in Bengaluru. The tournament will be organized in 3 categories. – A category with a rating of above 1900 players, B category of below 2000 and C category of below 1600. The total prize fund of all three events combined is Rs.50,00,000.

There were 1400 registrations from India and 20 other countries, India Chess legend Vishwanathan Anand was also there as a chief guest in the inauguration ceremony. CM Siddaramaiah has officially inaugurated the event and here is the video:

#WATCH | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Bangalore Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament 2024, earlier today. (Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/dbny7JXCVU — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

