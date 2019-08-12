A 19-year-old boxer’s village in Karnataka was completely submerged at a time when he had to leave for Bangalore to participate in the state-level championship. But Nishan Manohar Kadam was not to be demoralized by the natural calamity and made his mind that he would reach his destination at any cost.

Unable to find any kind of transport for his son in their village in Belagavi, Mannur, Manohar knew what needed to be done. Packing the boxing kit in a tightly-wrapped plastic, the father-son duo swam 2.5 km in 45 minutes to reach the main road from where Nishan joined the Belagavi district team. “Since our area was surrounded by water and no vehicles could enter, we had no option but to swim,” said Nishan to a leading daily.

Displaying immense maturity and professionalism at a young age, class XII student Nishan made sure that all these don’t affect his play. He won the silver medal in Light Flyweight Category but promised it would be gold next year. “This time I lost gold because of my bad luck. Next year, I will surely win gold,” he was quoted.

A ward of Jyothi PU College in Belagavi, Nishan started boxing just two years back under the coaching of Arjuna Award winner Captain Mukund Killekar at MG’s Sporting Academy. The district team manager Gajendra S Tripathi said the flood has worsened the situation in the past few days.

Tripathi further assessed that many parents did not allow their children to come because of the risk that prevails due to the flood. He informed that even Nishan had to miss practice for many days but the boy was determined to make it to the championship. “He told us that he would swim across so we arranged to pick him up from the nearest motorable road,” said the manager.