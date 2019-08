Karnataka Premier League 2019 Full Schedule: Seven top teams from Karnataka will fight it out for the top cricketing honours at the eighth edition of the KPL. The tournament starts from August 16. Bijapur Bulls lifted the coveted crown last year and would like to defend it successfully in 2019. A total of 25 T20 matches will be played and the final is slated to take place on August 31. Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubli were supposed to host the whole tournament but the organisers had to reconsider the venues due to the forecast of consistent rain in Hubli.

Bengaluru Blasters

Rongsen Jonathan, Rohan Kadam, Nishant Shekhawat, Rishi Bopanna, Manoj S Bhandage, Bharath Dhuri, KN Bharath, Sharath BR, Anurag Bajpai, V Koushik, Anand Doddamani, Anil I G, Nikin Jose, Kishore Kamat, Bharath Devaraj, Kuldeep Kumar, Muthanna Chandrashekhar, Aditya Goyal.

Mysuru Warriors

Amit Verma, Shoaib Manager, Praveera Venkatesh Murthy, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manjesh Reddy, Dega Nischal, Aniruddha Joshi, BU Shivkumar, Utham Aiyappa, Vinay Sagar, LR Chethan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Kushaal Wadhwani, Ram Sarikh Yadav, Devaiah, Saurabh Yadav, Sankalp Shettennavar, Kishan Bedare, Jayesh Babu.

Hubli Tigers

Mohammed Taha, Parikshith Shetty, Shishir Bhavane, KB Pawan, KL Shrijith, M Vishwanathan, Vinay Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Aditya Somanna, Vidyadhar Patil, Shivil Koushik, David Mathias, Mitrakanth Yadav, Mahesh Patel, Abilash Shetty, Luvnith Sisodia, Suraj Seshadri, Dheeraj Shashidhar.

Bellary Tuskers

Devdutt Padikkal, Abhishek Reddy, Gaurav Dhiman, Karthik CA, Sharana Basawa, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nizar Niyas, Zeeshan Ali Sayeed, CM Gautam, Srinivas Sharath, Prasidh Krishna, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Bhavesh Gulecha, Ruchir Joshi, Suraj Reddy, Vishnu Priyan.

Belagavi Panthers

Abhinav Manohar, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Mir Kaunain Abbas, Ravikumar Samarth, Manish Pandey, Dikshanshu Negi, Abdul Majid, Lochan Appanna, Stallin Hoover, AM Kiran, Shubhan Hegde, Avinash D, Ritesh Bhatkal, Zahoor Farooqui, Darshan MB, Darshan Machaiah, Sharan Gowda, Rakshith S.

Shivamogga Lions

M Nidhish, Akshay Ballal, Pradeep Gangadhar, Pavan Deshpande, SP Manjunath, Nihal Ullal, Rohith Gowda, Abhimanyu Mithun, Arjun Hoysala, HS Sharath, K Hoysala, Pradeep T, Prithviraj Shekawat, Sujit N Gowda, Prashanth S, Rishabh Singh, Rohit K, S Shivaraj.

Bijapur Bills

Bharath Chipli, Liyan Khan, R Praveen Kumar, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Mohit BA, Samarth Ooty, Baju Bhatkal, Suneel Raju, Bhareth NP, Santhebennur Akshay, KC Cariappa, Prateek Jain, Naveen MG, Pranav Bhatia, Shimon Luiz, Swapnil Yelave, Suraj Kamath, Jashwanth Acharya.

Karnataka Premier League 2019 Live Streaming

You can stream all the matches on Hotstar.

Karnataka Premier League 2019 Telecast

You can watch all the matches on Sar Sports.