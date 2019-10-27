Karnataka Police’s Central Crime Branch has arrested Bengaluru Blasters wicketkeeper-batsman M Viswanathan and bowling coach Vinu Prasad in connection with match-fixing charges in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL).

“Another match-fixing case has been traced by CCB in the KPL. (We have) arrested Bangalore Blasters team bowling coach Vinuprasad and Bangalore batsman Viswanathan,” Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), said.

Patil added, “(Viswanathan) batted slowly for which he got Rs 5 lakh. Further investigation is on. A few bookies are involved, who will be arrested.”

The arrests are related to an offence in 2018 when Vinod allegedly manipulated a match between Blasters and Belagavi Panthers. Viswanathan, who played three matches last season, scored 14 off 13 against Bellary Tuskers, 5 off 6 vs Namma Shivamogga and 9 off 17 against Hubli Tigers.

He later tweeted, ” Another match fixing case unearthed by @CPBlr CCB in KPL..one team bowling coach and a batsman arrested for dealing with bookies and indulging in fixing..batsman batted slowly on predicted terms for a large sum of money..further investigation on..”

The CCB had arrested Panthers owner Ali Afak Thara earlier this month. A drummer Bhavesh Bafna, who reportedly provided information leading up to the arrests of Vinu and Viswanathan, was also arrested for approaching a KPL player for fixing.