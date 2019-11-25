Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Karnataka vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 Match, Super League, Group B Match KAR vs MUM at Surat: In the Group B Super League match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, in-form Karnataka will take on a strong Mumbai squad at the CB Patel International Stadium in Surat on Monday. Defending champs – Karnataka has lived up to its billing with only one loss so far in the tournament. Boosted by the presence of international stars such as Manish Pandey and KL Rahul, Karnataka are easily the team to beat this season as well.

Meanwhile, Karnataka can never make a mistake on taking on formidable Mumbai side, boasting of the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube. Mumbai have lost only two games so far in the competition. Their loss in the Super League stages to Tamil Nadu has derailed their challenge. Both teams will be eyeing nothing less than a win to secure a place in the knockouts of the premier domestic competition.

TOSS – The toss between Karnataka vs Mumbai will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.45 AM (IST).

Venue: CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat.

My Dream11 Team

Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal (C), Aditya Tare, KL Rahul (VC), Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Shreyas Gopal, V Koushik and Dhawal Kulkarni.

KAR vs MUM Probable Playing XIs

Karnataka: KL Rahul (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (C), Karun Nair, Pavan Deshpande, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, V Koushik.

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shams Mulani, Siddhesh Lad, Shubham Ranjane, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sujit Nayak

SQUADS

Karnataka Squad: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Manish Pandey (C), Karun Nair, Pavan Deshpande, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ronit More, V Koushik, Abhimanyu Mithun, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravikumar Samarth, Prateek Jain, Nihal Ullal, Luvnith Sisodia.

Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shams Mulani, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Shubham Ranjane, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Sujit Nayak, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sarfaraz Khan, Jay Gokul Bista, Tushar Deshpande, Parikshit Valsangkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Atif Attarwala, Kruthik Hanagavadi.

