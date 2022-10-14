Perth: The Indian cricketers are in Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup. While most would have been expected to spend time with their wives on the occasion of ‘Karwa Chauth’, the cricketers took advantage of the advancement of technology in the most effective manner. Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on a video call with his wife, Dhanashree Verma. In a clip shared on Instagram by Dhanashree, she looks at Chahal’s face, then the moon, and then breaks her fast by having a sip of water. It is romantic and effective.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Women Break Fast, Perform Rituals As Moon Sighted in Delhi, Faridabad, Noida

Chahal would be a key player for India in the mega event. The leg-spinner showed good form in the IPL. He is certainly going to be in the playing XI. The Rohit Sharma-led side would be one of the strong contenders for the title.

India is currently in Perth where they have played two warm-up games with Western Australia. They won the first one and then lost the next.

The Indian team will now head to Brisbane where they will play a couple of more warm-up games before their T20 WC opener against arch-rivals Pakistan at the MCG on October 23.

On Thursday, Western Australia beat India by 36 runs. KL Rahul finished as the top scorer (74 off 55) for India in the chase. India finished on 132/8 after 20 overs in response to Australia’s 168. Australia finish on 168/8 after 20 overs.