KAS vs BG Dream11 Tips And Prediction Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022

TOSS – The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 toss between Karwan Strikers and Brother Gas will take place at 12:45 AM (IST).

Time – 1:15 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live streaming: Fancode

KAS vs BG My Dream11 Team

Hamdan Tahir, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jahandad Khan, Usman Khan (vc), Aryan Lakra (c), Jiju Janardhanan, Omer Farooq, Sagar Kalyan, Mohammad Azhar, Shiraz Ahmed, Zahid Ali

KAS vs BG Probable Playing XI

Karwan Strikers: Waqas Ahmad, Sagar Kalyan, Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Tariq Mahmood, Furqan Khalil (wk), Muhammad Farooq Momand, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Babar Iqbal (c), Sheraz Ahmed

Brother Gas: Jiju Janardhanan, Hamdan Tahir, Mohammad Waseem (c), Usman Khan, Dawood Ejaz (wk), Muhammad Afzal, Umer Farooq, Mohammed Saleem, Mohammad Azhar, Zahid Ali, Saqib Manshad