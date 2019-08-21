Dhaka: On the Kashmir row, Bangladesh on Wednesday maintained that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government was an internal matter. The country was of the view that anything done for maintaining regional peace and stability, should be a priority for all countries.

“Bangladesh maintains that Article 370’s abrogation by Indian Govt is an internal issue of India. Bangladesh has always advocated, as matter of principle, that maintaining regional peace & stability, & development should be a priority for all countries, ” Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Meanwhile, France, in a phone call conversation with Islamabad, urged Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to exercise “restraint and de-escalation” on the Kashmir issue.

The French ministry spokesperson said in the statement, “The ministers raised the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Jean-Yves Le Drian recalled France’s constant position on Kashmir — it is up to the two countries, under the framework of their bilateral political dialogue, to resolve this dispute so as to establish lasting peace.”

India on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and also bifurcated it into two Union Territories; Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Since then, tensions have flared between India and Pakistan.

As urged by China, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) also held a closed-door consultation on Kashmir although there were no statements afterwards. In fact, no UNSC member, except China, commented on the meeting later.

With no success at the UNSC, Pakistan on Tuesday said it would take the Kashmir issue to International Court of Justice. “We have decided to take Kashmir case to the International Court of Justice,” Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said to Pakistan channel ARY News TV.”The decision was taken after considering all legal aspects,” he added.

Further, US President Trump has said he will speak about the Kashmir issue during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the weekend at the G7 in France. “Kashmir is a very tough situation, and this has been going on for decades, and decades; shooting, and I don’t mean shooting like shooting a rifle, but major shooting of howitzers, of heavy arms, and this has been going on for a long, long period of time,” Trump said.