Kashmiri Athlete Danish Manzoor is "truly honoured and proud" to become a FIT India Mission ambassador. The taekwondo athlete said it feels great to be a part of the FIT India Movement.

Danish Manzoor on Tuesday shared a post on homegrown social media, the Koo app to inform his followers, friends and family about the new collaboration with FIT India Movement.

"It feels so great to be an ambassador of 'Fit India Movement'. Truely Honored and proud @ianuragthakur @PIB_India #FitIndiaMovement," Danish Manzoor exclusively said on the Koo app.

Danish Manzoor has been making headlines in the second half of 2022. Last month, the taekwondo player’s plea for sponsorship through social media platform Koo had materialised, with support pouring in from the non-profit organisation, Help Foundation.

A resident of Baramulla in Kashmir, Danish started practicing taekwondo from home during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

In the 2021 Tokey Memorial Open Taekwondo Championship, the athlete was adjudged ‘Best Male Athlete’, and he even went onto clinch the silver medal.

Having been selected as FIT India Movement ambassador, Danish will aim to inculcate healthy habits in and around himself, to make India a Fit Nation.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and ‘Fit India Mission’ aim to take the FIT India movement to Schools/Colleges/Ministries/Govt & Pvt Organisations by encouraging them to participate in healthy activities.

FIT India movement was launched on August 29, 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a view to make fitness an integral part of our daily lives. The mission of the Movement is to bring about behavioural changes and move towards a more physically active lifestyle.

Fit India proposes to undertake various initiatives and conduct events to achieve the following objectives:

To promote fitness as easy, fun and free

To spread awareness on fitness and various physical activities that promote fitness through focused campaigns

To encourage indigenous sports

To make fitness reach every school, college/university, panchayat/village, etc.

To create a platform for citizens of India to share information, drive awareness and encourage sharing of personal fitness stories