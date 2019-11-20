Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Karnataka Tuskers vs Maratha Arabians Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 16 KAT vs MAR: Tuskers begin their Super League campaign today facing Arabians who are also playing their first match of this round. Arabians have won two of their three matches so far to be placed third in the standings while Tuskers have one win from three matches and are languishing at the bottom. However, the Hashim Amla-led outfit could climb up the ladder provided they win today.

TOSS – The toss between Karnataka Tuskers and Maratha Arabians will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

My Dream11 Team

Chris Lynn (captain), Evin Lewis (vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Chadwick Walton, Hazratullah Zazai, Hashim Amla, Ross Whiteley, Ahmed Raza, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Patrick Brown

KAT vs MAR SQUADS

Karnataka Tuskers: Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Hashim Amla (captain), Ross Whiteley, Upul Tharanga, Shafiqullah Shafiq (wk), Ahmed Raza, Malinda Pushpakumara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Patrick Brown, Shapoor Zadran, Marlon Samuels, Ryan ten Doeschate, Nathan Rimmington, Asad Pathan, Fabian Allen, Kesrick Williams, Asif Mumtaz

Maratha Arabians: Hazratullah Zazai, Chris Lynn (captain), Adam Lyth, Najibullah Zadran, Chadwick Walton (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Dwayne Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Shiraz Ahmed, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Irfan, James Fuller, Mohammed Qasim

