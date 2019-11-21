Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Karnataka Tuskers vs Qalandars Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 20 KAT vs QAL: Currently seventh in the points table, Tuskers will be eyeing change of fortunes against Qalandars who are just a rung above them. Tuskers have one won and lost two while Qalandars have one win, two defeats and one tie. Both have three points and have to win in order to keep their chances of making the playoffs alive.

TOSS – The toss between Karnataka Tuskers and Qalandars will take place at 6:45 PM (IST).

Time: 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KAT vs QAL My Dream11 Team

Dawid Malan (captain), George Garton (vice-capain), Johnson Charles, Philip Salt, Tom Banton, Hashim Amla, Evin Lewis, Ryan ten Doeschate, Chris Jordan, Lahiru Kumara, Sandeep Lamichhane

KAT vs QAL SQUADS

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Luke Ronchi (wk), Dawid Malan (captain), Philip Salt, Laurie Evans, Jordan Clark, Lahiru Kumara, George Garton, Sultan Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sohail Akhtar, Haris Rauf, Ahsan Mirza, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Seekkuge Prasanna, Chris Jordan, Peter Trego, Samit Patel, Shahid Afridi, Imran Nazir

Karnataka Tuskers: Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Hashim Amla (captain), Ross Whiteley, Upul Tharanga, Shafiqullah Shafiq (wk), Ahmed Raza, Malinda Pushpakumara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Patrick Brown, Shapoor Zadran, Marlon Samuels, Ryan ten Doeschate, Nathan Rimmington, Asad Pathan, Fabian Allen, Kesrick Williams, Asif Mumtaz

