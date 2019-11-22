Dream11 Team Prediction

KAT vs TAB Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Karnataka Tuskers vs Team Abu Dhabi Match 24, Super League, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 9:30 PM IST:

Both the sides would be playing for pride as the teams have not been able to qualify for the playoffs. The Tuskers started well but tapered away soon as they kept losing. The Team Abu Dhabi began with a Tie against Qalandars and followed it with a 6-wicket win against the defending champions Northern Warriors.

TOSS – The toss between Karnataka Tuskers vs Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KAT vs TAB My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Johnson Charles

Batsmen – Avishka Fernando (C), Evin Lewis, Luke Wright

All-Rounders – Ryan ten Doeschate, Nathan Rimmington, Ahmed Raza, Moeen Ali

Bowlers – Sandeep Lamichhane, Marchant de Lange, Ben Laughlin

Probable XI

Karnataka Tuskers: Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Hashim Amla (C), Ross Whiteley, Shafiqullah Shafiq (WK), Ryan ten Doeschate, Nathan Rimmington, Ahmed Raza, Shapoor Zadran, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kesrick Williams.

Team Abu Dhabi: Avishka Fernando, Luke Wright, Moeen Ali (C), Wayne Madsen, Lewis Gregory, Alex Davies (WK), Marchant de Lange, Ben Laughlin, Rohan Mustafa, Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney.

SQUADS

Karnataka Tuskers: Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Hashim Amla (C), Ross Whiteley, Shafiqullah Shafiq (WK), Ryan ten Doeschate, Nathan Rimmington, Ahmed Raza, Shapoor Zadran, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kesrick Williams, Marlon Samuels, Upul Tharanga, Malinda Pushpakumara, Asad Pathan, Asif Mumtaz, Patrick Brown.

Team Abu Dhabi: Avishka Fernando, Luke Wright, Moeen Ali (C), Wayne Madsen, Lewis Gregory, Alex Davies (WK), Marchant de Lange, Ben Laughlin, Rohan Mustafa, Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney, Paras Khadka, Niroshan Dickwella, Corey Anderson, Richard Gleeson, Rameez Shahzad.

