Global pop superstar Katy Perry will perform exclusively at the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on Sunday 8 March – International Women’s Day – at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Performing during both the pre-game show and the post-match celebration, Perry will be part of what is anticipated to be the biggest women’s cricket match of all time.

The final at the MCG, to be played under lights, presents a ground-breaking opportunity to set a new world record for attendance at a women’s sporting fixture on the day when equality and women’s achievements are celebrated globally. The current record crowd of 90,185 was set at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup final in Pasadena, California.

The announcement coincides with 100 days-to-go until the start of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with hosts and defending champions Australia to take on India in a blockbuster opening match at Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday 21 February 2020.

More than one million fans are expected to attend the global showpiece event for cricket’s fastest-growing format, to be played in Australia for the first time. In another first, ICC T20 World Cup will be played as two standalone events in the same country, in the same year.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will see the 10 best teams competing from 21 February – 8 March 2020. Later in the year, 16 teams will contest the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 from 18 October – 15 November 2020. Tickets for both events are now on sale at t20worldcup.com.