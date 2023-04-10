Home

Kaviya Maran, SRH Owner, Gets Angry at Cameraman During IPL 2023 Match vs PBKS | WATCH

IPL 2023: Irritated about getting clicked, Kaviya asked the cameraman to stop having the lens fixed on her.

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran got irritated as in every game of Sunrisers Hyderabad the cameraman's focus is on her. (Image: Screengrab)

Hyderabad: It was a night to remember for the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday as they beat Punjab Kings convincingly to register their first win of IPL 2023. While it was Rahul Tripathi who stole the show with the bat, it was SRH team owner Kaviya Maran who garnered eyeballs for her gesture toward a cameraman. Irritated about getting clicked, Kaviya asked the cameraman to stop having the lens fixed on her. In a video that has now surfaced on social space, she was seen saying “Hatt yaar (Go away, man)” to the cameraman.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan admitted that captaincy doesn’t affect him after the Punjab Kings skipper’s unbeaten 99 went in vain against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was also SRH’s first win of the season after opening two losses.

Asked to bat first, Punjab Kings endured a disastrous start as they lost Prabhsimran Singh in the very first ball of the match. The fall of wickets continued as Dhawan could only watch from the other end.

But Dhawan had other ideas as he smashed the SRH bowlers for 12 fours and five sixes in his 66-ball knock to take his team to a respectable total. Helping Dhawan along the way was Bhuvneshwar, who spilled three chances by the batter, including two off his own bowling. Mayank Markande was the pick of SRH bowlers with 4/15 as Punjab finished at 143/9. In reply, Rahul Tripathi sizzled with an unbeaten 48-ball 74 to help his side complete the task in 17.1 overs. Skipper Aiden Markram remained not out on 37 off 21 balls. “Was very happy with my knock. As a batting unit, we lost too many wickets and couldn’t put a big total and because of that we lost the game. 175-180 would have been a reasonable score,” Dhawan said after the match.

