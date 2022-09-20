Cape Town: The SA20 auction happened on Monday and a number of players broke the bank while some big names went unsold. But amid all the action, it was Sunrisers owner Kavya Maran who stole the show. In what was a two-way battle for Mumbai Indians’ Tristan Stubbs, it was Kavya from the Sunrisers Eastern Cape who lapped up the cricketer for a whopping Rs 9.2 Cr. With Rs 9.2 Cr, the 22-year-old became the costliest player at the auction and it was Kavya who got the successful bid.Also Read - MI Cape Town Pick Simon Katich As Head Coach, Hashim Amla Named Batting Coach

Her reaction after lapping up the cricketer is now being loved by fans. Here is her elated reaction: Also Read - CSA's T20 League Named 'SA20'; Player Auction To Take Place On September 19

Also Read - IPL 2022: Kavya Maran All Smiles After SRH Beat KKR; Twitterverse Reacts as PICS go VIRAL

Stubbs, who was part of the MI squad this year in IPL, could not do anything noteworthy. But, he is highly rated in the cricketing circles as a deadly finisher and someone who is cut out for the shortest format. Stubbs has amassed 784 runs in 34 games with an average of 30.15 and a strike rate of 160.65. He has also scored four fifties in this format. It is his strike rate that franchises feel could be the game changer.

The 22-year-old is a terrifying prospect for the Proteas as the youngster gave a peek at his abilities with a 28-ball 72 against England earlier this year.

Only time will reveal if shelling the whopping amount on the young cricketer was the right choice or not. The SA20 league starts next year in January.