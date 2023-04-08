Home

Kavya Maran’s ‘Jump in Joy’ PICS During LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2023: Once the wicket of Kyle Mayers fell, Kavya was jumping for joy in the stands and that has become the moment of the match.

Kavya Maran ups the glam quotient at Lucknow (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: It was not a night for Sunrisers Hyderabad to forget as they could not get the better of Lucknow Super Giants on Friday at the Ekana stadium. The Super Giants may have won the match, but it was SRH owner Kavya Maran who stole the show with her looks. Once the wicket of Kyle Mayers fell, Kavya was jumping for joy in the stands and that has become the moment of the match. It was a big wicket but it did not help Hyderabad win the game.

Here is the clip of Kavya that is now going viral on social space:

Sunrisers Owner Kavya Maran Reaction for Kyle Myers Wicket. 😝 pic.twitter.com/IoPCc8kTYr — KaRuN (@KarunakarkarunN) April 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya’s all-round show first helped the Lucknow Super Giants to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8 on a sluggish black-soil pitch in tenth match of IPL 2023.

Pandya then chipped in with 34 off 23 balls and shared a 55-run partnership off 38 balls for the third wicket with captain K.L. Rahul, who top-scored with 35, to complete chase of 122 with four overs to spare and take the side to a comfortable five-wicket victory. Their second victory at home meant Lucknow are the new table-toppers in the ten-team competition.

Krunal was undoubtedly the pick of the bowlers for Lucknow, constantly attacking the stumps to pick a tidy 3-18 in his four overs. Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra took 2-23 while Ravi Bishnoi, and Yash Thakur chipped in with a scalp each.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 121/8 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 34, Anmolpreet Singh 31; Krunal Pandya 3-18, Amit Mishra 2-23) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 127/5 in 16 overs (KL Rahul 35, Krunal Pandya 34; Adil Rashid 2-23, Fazalhaq Farooqui 1-13) by five wickets

