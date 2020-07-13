Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kayserispor vs Gaziantep Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match KAY vs GAZ at Kadir Has Stadium, Kayseri: In an exciting Turkish League 2019-20 matchup on the first day of the week, Kayserispor will take on Gaziantep FK at the Kadir Has Stadium, Kayseri. Kayserispor have registered three wins from last four matches have played well since the resumption of the league. The hosts will be looking to further climb in the points table with yet another win at home.

On the other hand, Gaziantep FK who are unbeaten from last five matches will look to complete the hat-trick of wins. The live TV or online broadcast of the Turkish League 2019-20 match will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Turkish League 2019-20 match between Kayserispor vs Gaziantep will start at 9PM IST.

Venue: Kadir Has Stadium, Kayseri.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Guvenc

Defenders: Subasi, Kvrzic, Rienstra, Sapunaru

Midfielders: Mensah (C), Vural, Maxim

Forwards: Mesanovic, Kravets (VC), Kayode

KAY vs GAZ Probable Playing XIs

Kayserispor: Subasi, Kvrzic, Rienstra, Sapunaru, Mesanovic, Kravets, Mensah, Angelo, Djedje, Acar, Lung Jr.

Gaziantep: Kayode, Viral, Maxim, Guvenc, Kana-Biyik, Tosca, Djilobodji, Ceylan, Sousa, Morais, Ozer.

KAY vs GAZ SQUADS

Kayserispor: Hakan Arikan, Umut Tunc, Dogan Alemdar, Silviu Lung Jr., Eray Iscan, Ismail Cipe, Emre Tasdemir, Aymen Abdennour, Pedro Henrique, Miguel Lopes, Levent Gülen, Kula Mert, Alpay Celebi, Brice Dja Djédjé, Karahan Subasi, Ahmet Kilic, Oguzhan Capar, Baris Emirhan Dogan, Sinan Ayhan, Samil Cinaz, Osman Can Çötür, Cristian Sapunaru, Diego, Ömer Memis, Ramazan Civelek, Hasan Hasan Acar, Emre Demircan, Nurettin Korkmaz, Zoran Kvrzic, Aksel Aktas, Mustafa Bugra Ilter, Mehmet Eray Özbek, Adem Dogan, Erkan Cifci, Ahmet Kartal, Furkan Sahin, Ben Rienstra, Umran Zambak, Taner Gumus, Gustavo Campanharo, Anthony Uzodimma, Furkan Polat, Artem Kravets, Omer Uzun, Muris Mesanovic, Paul-Georges Ntep , Bernard Mensah, Ziya Alkurt, Enver Sahin, Mario Situm, Selahattin Seyhun.

Gazisehir Gaziantep: Gunay Guvenc, Haydar Yilmaz, Mustafa Burak-Boznan, Alin Tosca, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, Junior Morais, Mehmet Erdem-Ugurlu, Oguz Ceylan, Papy Djilobodji, Pawel Olkowski, Ulas Zengin, Abdul Aziz Tetteh, Alexandru Maxim, Andre Sousa, Furkan Soyalp, Guray Vural, Hasan Yurtseven, Jefferson Nogueira, Kubilay Aktas, Raman Chibsah, Souleymane Diarra, Bartlomiej Pawlowski, Kenan Ozer, Mugdat Celik, Muhammet Demir, Olarenwaju Kayode, Patrick Twumasi.

