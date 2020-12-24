Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kayserispor vs Konyaspor Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today’s Football Match KAY vs KON at Buyuksehir Belediyesi Kadir Has: In the upcoming Turkish League 2020-21 fixture, Kayserispor will be up against Konyaspor at the Buyuksehir Belediyesi Kadir Has on Thursday. The Super Lig KAY vs KON football match will kick-off at 6:30 PM IST – December 24. Konyaspor are currently slotted 12th on the Super Lig table. Out of their 12 matches, they have managed to register only four winsand facing defeat in five matches. Konyaspora’s has currently 15 points under their belt and they aim to win today and move up in their rankings. On the other hand, relegation-threatened Kayserispor are currently 19th on the Super Lig standings. With 10 points of 12 games, their Super Lig record reflects as two wins, four draws, and six losses. The live TV or online broadcast of the Turkish League 2020-21 match will not be available in India. Also Read - FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 - T20 2020 FINAL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Fujairah Pacific vs Sharjah Bukhatir at ICC Academy, Dubai at 6.30 PM IST December 24 Thursday

Kick-Off Time: The Turkish League 2020-21 match between Kayserispor vs Konyaspor will start at 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - DUB vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 - T20 2020 3rd Place Playoff: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Dubai vs ECB Blues T20 at ICC Academy, Dubai at 2:30 PM IST December 24 Thursday

Venue: Buyuksehir Belediyesi Kadir Has. Also Read - JFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 Match 38: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa ISL Football Match at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco 7.30 PM IST December 23 Wednesday

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Silviu Lung

Defenders: Yasir Subasi, Miguel Lopes, Dimitrios Kolovetsios, A. Behich

Midfielders: Faruku Miya, Zoran Kvrzic, Deni Milosevic, Levan Shengelia

Forwards: Artem Kravets (VC), Omer Ali Sahiner (C)

KAY vs KON Probable Playing XIs

Kayserispor: Silviu Lung, Dimitrios Kolovetsios, Aziz Behich, Zoran Kvrzic, Yasir Subasi, Manuel Fernandes, Pedro Henrique, Cristian Sapunaru, Joseph Attamah, Miguel Lopes, Gustavo Campanharo.

Konyaspor: Ibrahim Sehic, Guilherme Sityá, Ugur Demirok, Omer Ali Sahiner, Faruku Miya, Alper Uludag, Levan Shengelia, Ahmet Calik, Deni Milosevic, Artem Kravets, Marin Anicic.

KAY vs KON SQUADS

Kayserispor (KAY): Ismail Cipe, Dogan Alemdar, Aaron Lennon, Silviu Lung Jr, , Dimitrios Kolovetsios, Abdulkadir Tasdan, Nurettin Korkmaz, Zoran Kvrzic, Ilhan Depe, Cristian Sapunaru, Pedro Henrique, Miguel Lopes,Oguzhan Capar,, Aziz Behich, Karahan Subasi, Baris Emirhan Dogan, Manuel Fernandes, Harisson Manzala, Hasan Acar, Emre Demircan, Mehmet Eray Özbek, Adem Dogan, Denis Alibec, Talha Sar, Ahmet Kartal, Muhammed Arikan,Ilhan Parlak Yaw Ackah, Wilfried Kanga, Mugdat Celik, Daniel Avramovski Omer Uzun, Arslan, Okan Acar, Joseph Attamah, Gustavo Campanharo.

Konyaspor (KON): Ahmet Calik, Ugur Demirok, Adil Demirbag, Ibrahim Sehic, Nejc Skubic, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Deni Milosevic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Oguz Kagan Gucteki ,Guilherme Sityá, Alper Uludag,Sener Kaya, Levan Shengelia, Emre Pehlivan, Eray Birniçan,Erdon Daci, Ali Karakaya, Izzet Karaboga, Ahmet Karademir, Faruku Miya, Omer Ali Sahiner.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KAY Dream11 Team/ KON Dream11 Team/ Kayserispor Dream11 Team Prediction/ Konyaspor Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Turkish League/ Online Football Tips and more.