KB vs KC Dream11 Team Predictions Bengal T20 Challenge

Kharagpur Blasters vs Krishnanagar Challengers Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KB vs KC at Eden Gardens: In the Match 30 of Bengal T20 Challenge tournament, Kharagpur Blasters will take on Krishnanagar Challengers at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. The Bengal T20 Challenge KB vs KC match will start at 7 PM IST – September 21. In the nine matches they have played so far, Kharagpur Blasters have won three games. They are fourth in the table with 16 points to their name. On the other hand, Krishnanagar Challengers are rooted to the bottom of the table with just a single victory in nine games. Here is the Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KB vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction, KB vs KC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, Kharagpur Blasters Dream11 Team Player List, Krishnanagar Challengers Dream11 Team Player List, KB vs KC Probable XIs Bengal T20 Challenge, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Kharagpur Blasters vs Krishnanagar Challengers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bengal T20 Challenge.Also Read - CES vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips Dream 11 ECS T10 Cyprus Match 11 & 12: Captain, Vice-Captain- Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Black Caps , Playing XIs, Team News For Today’s T10 Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 9:30 PM & 12:00 AM IST September 21 Tuesday

TOSS: The Bengal T20 Challenge toss between Kharagpur Blasters and Krishnanagar Challengers will take place at 6:30 PM IST – September 21. Also Read - AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips Dream 11 ECS T10 Cyprus Match 5 & 6: Captain, Vice-Captain- Amdocs CC vs Cyprus Moufflons CC , Playing XIs, Team News For Today’s T10 Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 9:30 PM & 12:00 AM IST September 18 Saturday

Time: 7 PM IST. Also Read - MCI vs SOU Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester City vs Southampton on September 18, Saturday

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KB vs KC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Agniv Pan

Batsmen – Mohit Roy, Dip Chatterjee, Koushik Ghosh

All-rounders – Prayas Ray Barman, Arnab Nandy, Kazi Junaid Saifi (C), Pradipta Pramanik (VC)

Bowlers – Debtanu Baidya, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Md Kaif-I

KB vs KC Probable Playing XIs

Kharagpur Blasters: Gitmoy Basu (wk), Dip Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman, Rishav Das, Kazi Junaid Saifi (C), Pradipta Pramanik, MD Kaif, Sandipan Das, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mohit Roy, Sachin Singh.

Krishnanagar Challengers: Avinash Kumar, SK Asif Hossain, Ayan Gupta, Arnab Nandy, Agniv Pan (C/wk), Kanishk Seth, Debtanu Baidya, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Aryaman Singh, Anuj Kumar Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

KB vs KC Squads

Kharagpur Blasters: Kazi Saifi (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prayas Ray Barman, Dip Chatterjee, Gitimoy Basu(wk), Pradipta Pramanik, Mohit Roy, MD Kaif, Rishav Das, Sandipan Das Jr, Sachin Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Ronit Ghosh, Suman Das.

Krishnanagar Challengers: Arnab Nandi, SK Asif Hussain, Aryaman Singh, Kanishk Seth, Agniv Pan (C/wk), Anuj Kumar Singh, Shreyan Chakraborty, Debtanu Baidya, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Avinash Kumar, Ayan Gupta, Sambit Nag, Sambit Das, Asad Ansari.

