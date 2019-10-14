The ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has had seen three contestants become crorepatis. The latest to win the big prize money from the popular game show is Gautam Kumar Jha of Bihar who is an engineer. Before Gautam, Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade became the first two crorepati winners of the 11th season.

The show sees questions being asked from different walks of life with the difficulty level of the questions rising in proportion to the prize money on offer. With cricket being the most popular sports in the country, how can it not find its way into the show? The INR 7 crore question for Raj, the first contestant to win crore this season, was related to cricket.

The question put up to him was “Who was the Indian bowler off whom Australian legend Don Bradman got a single to reach his 100th first-class century?”

Raj decided to quit as the answer he guessed turned out to be wrong. The correct answer was Gogumal Kishenchand.

Here are five potential tough cricket questions that could be asked during the show:

Question: In 1978-79, Bishan Singh Bedi conceded an ODI at Sahiwal, Pakistan with India requiring 23 in 16 balls. Why?

Answer: The umpire refused to call wide to bouncers that flew above the batsman’s reach. Irked by the biased umpiring, India captain Bishan Singh Bedi called back his batters and thus that ODI became the first ever to be conceded in cricket’s history.

Question: Javed Miandad famously hit Chetan Sharma for six off the last ball. Name the tournament?

Answer: Austral-Asia Cup

Question: Saeed Anwar broke the record of the highest individual score in ODIs in 1997, scoring 194. Which batsman scored his maiden ODI hundred in the same match?

Answer: Rahul Dravid

Question: Name the first cricketer to be knighted while still playing actively?

Answer: Lieutenant Colonel Sir Vijayananda Gajapathi Raju in 1936

When was the first Indian cricket club formed?

Answer: The Orient Cricket Club in 1848, established by the Parsi community in Mumbai, is the first formed by Indians.