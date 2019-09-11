KBC 11: Mumbai Indians cricketer Krunal Pandya was absolutely right when it came to giving the right answer of a question on Kaun Banega Crorepati. A question was asked to a participant about the brothers that feature in the Mumbai Indians outfit. The answer is rather simple if you are a cricket fan. The options were Pandya, Chahar, Pathan and Warner. The right answer is ‘Pathan’ as Hardik and Krunal feature in the Mumbai Indians franchise. Krunal took to his social media page and posted a screenshot of the question being asked on KBC. It was a picture featuring a lady. She was given four options. The right option was ‘D’ and Krunal posted the answer and tagged Amitabh Bachchan. His post read, “Sir, ‘D’ ko lock kiya jaye please ???? @SrBachchan”.

The Pandya brothers would be a part of the Indian team which will host South Africa in a T20I, ODIs. The Pandya brothers are limited-overs specialists and would take this series seriously as they would be well aware of the World T20 that is slated next year. The Pandya brothers would like to cement their spot for that tournament with solid contributions against South Africa.



The two brothers were spotted playing against each other in the nets. While Krunal chose to bowl, Hardik had a bat in the nets. Hardik looked in ominous touch as he smashed Krunal on most occasions from the middle of the bat.

The venues for the upcoming 3 T20Is are Dharamsala, Chandigarh and Bangalore. The tournament starts from 15 September.