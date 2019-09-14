KBC 11: It was the Sanoj Raj episode that took KBC season 11 to the next level as he became the first crorepati of the season. KBC garners massive interest all across the country. With Amitabh Bachchan hosting the show, it makes it even bigger. Sanoj had already won Rs 1 Cr and then wanted to go for the grand prize of Rs 7 Crore. The question that Amitabh asked seemed to quash all his hopes as he did not know the answer. It was a question based on cricket, involving the great Sir Donald Bradman. The stakes were high and the question, as expected, was difficult. The Rs 7 Cr question was, “Who was the Indian bowler off whom Australian legend Don Bradman got a single to reach his 100th first-class century?”

The options were Baqa Jilani, Commandur Rangachari, Gokumal Kishenchand and Kanwar Rai Singh. Option C, Gokumal Kishenchand was the right answer and Raj did not want to risk anything and hence he quit with Rs 1 Cr.

Here are the highlights of Sanoj’s dream run at KBC 11:

Here’s the moment of victory for the first Crorepati of the season, Sanoj Raj! Relive his amazing achievement and keep watching #KBC, Mon-Fri at 9 PM @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/CEkUQ7xFVH — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 13, 2019

Humble Sanoj then said that he was overwhelmed because he did not expect to win so much. “Ek toh kaafi zada hota hai, soch se upar hai. Jaise jaise padaav badta gaya, hunar baddta gaya. Yakeen ko mai yakeen mein badal dia,” he said.

Hailing from Bihar, Sanoj has aspirations of becoming an IAS officer and serve the nation.