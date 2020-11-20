KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kerala Blasters Football Club vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match KBFC vs ATMB at GMC Stadium Bambolim: Indian Super League will end the wait for the first major tournament in India since the coronavirus lockdown. In the season opener, Kerala Blasters will lock horns with debutant ATK Mohun Bagan in Goa. Both the teams will be aiming to start their respective campaigns on a positive note tonight.

Kerala are two-time ISL runners-up but haven't made the playoffs in the past three seasons.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League 2020-21 match between Kerala Blasters Football Club and ATK Mohun Bagan will start at 7.30 PM IST – November 20.

Venue: GMC Stadium Bambolim, Goa.

KBFC vs ATMB My Dream11 Team

A Bhattacharya, Tiri, P Das, S Jhingan (vice-captain), N Kumar, E Garcia, V Gomez, S Abdul Samad, D Williams, R Krishna, G Hooper (captain)

KBFC vs ATMB Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters: Vicente Gómez, Nishu Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper, Bakary Kone, Vicente Gómez, Facundo Pereyra, Sergio Cidoncha, Lalruatthara, Bilal Khan, Jordan Murray

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Javi Hernandez, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Manvir Singh, Pritam Kotal

KBFC vs ATMB Full Squads

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes, Bilal Husain Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yondrembem Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh, N Engson Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla

