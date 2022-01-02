KBFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KBFC vs FCG at Tilak Maidan Stadium: Kerala Blasters FC will want to start the new year like they ended the last when they meet FC Goa in the 2021-22 Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday. Kerala are fifth in the points table with 13 points from eight matches but have remained unbeaten for the last seven games. Ivan Vukomanović's charges have looked very good this season, especially in midfield and attack. A win on Sunday will take them atop the league standings, displacing Mumbai City FC. Goa haven't won in their last three matches and under Derrick Pereira lost to ATK Mohun Bagan in their last encounter. The Gaurs looked out of sorts in that game despite Jorge Ortiz marking his comeback into the side with a goal. With two goals and three assists this season, Ortiz (5) has more goal contributions than any other Goa player and the Spaniard has looked in good touch. Goa's defending from set-pieces have been a bane as they have leaked nine goals from them so far. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KBFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, KBFC vs FCG Fantasy Football Prediction, KBFC vs FCG Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium.

KBFC vs FCG My Dream11 Team

Dheeraj Singh, Jessel Carneiro, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Marko Leskovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Alberto Noguera, Muhammed Nemil, Jorge Ortiz, Jorge Pereyra Dias.

Captain: Jorge Ortiz, Vice-captain: Jorge Pereyra Dias.

KBFC vs FCG Probable Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Pereyra Dias, Alvaro Vazquez, Adrian Luna.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, Dylan Fox, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Saviour Gama, Muhammed Nemil, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar.

KBFC vs FCG Squads

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D’Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.