KBFC vs FCG Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match KBFC vs FCG Match at GMC Stadium, Goa: In one of the most exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League, FC Goa will take on Kerala Blasters FC the GMC Stadium, Goa on Saturday evening, January 23. The Hero Indian Super League KBFC vs FCG match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Bolstered by two wins in three matches, a resurgent Kerala Blasters would look for another positive result when they face FC Goa in an Indian Super League match. Kerala Blasters are enjoying a much better phase in the ISL. With their victory against Bengaluru FC, Kibu Vicuna's team grabbed seven points from their last three games compared to six in their first nine matches. However, the Spaniard accepted that the fixture against FC Goa on Saturday would be a much more difficult test. After struggling for goals initially, Kerala's attack has come together in the last four matches, scoring eight times. In those four games, Kerala attempted 24 shots on target at an average of six shots per match. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 23.

Venue: GMC Stadium, Goa.

KBFC vs FCG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Albino Gomes

Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Costa Nhamoinesu, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh (C), Edu Bedia (VC), Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Rahul KP

Strikers: Gary Hooper

KBFC vs FCG Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes, Yondrembem Denechandra, Costa Nhamoinesu, Juande, Sandeep Singh, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Gary Hooper.

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, James Donachie, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Mendoza.

KBFC vs FCG SQUADS

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC): Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.

FC Goa (FCG): Mohammad Nawaz, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Antonio Dylan Ignacio Da Silva, Sanson Pereira, Iván Garrido Gonzalez, Leander D’Cunha, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Sarineo Fernandes, Alberto Noguera Ripoll, Jorge Ortíz Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Phrangki Buam, Igor Angulo Alboniga, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Ishan Pandita, Nestor Dias, Seminlen Doungel, Makan Chote, Redeem Tlang, Devendra Dhaku Murgaokar, Aaren D’Silva, Flan Ansel Gomes.

