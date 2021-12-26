KBFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KBFC vs JFC at Tilak Maidan Stadium: The Kerala Blasters FC juggernaut will look to remain unscathed amid festivities and continue making merry but in Jamshedpur FC they will face a stern test, to say the least when the two sides meet in the Hero Indian Super League here on Sunday. The Boxing Day blockbuster at the Tilak Maidan Stadium will see two sides who are not only in the top four but also in supreme form, riding on some free-scoring attackers and well-oiled defence in the last few matches. Kerala have been unbeaten in six games while Jamshedpur haven't lost their last two. Jamshedpur shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw against Bengaluru FC in their previous engagement but the Men of Steel have been prolific in front of goal with Greg Stewart being at the heart of their success. Kerala have been spectacular so far, putting behind disappointments of previous years with a collection of players who have dazzled, especially in front of goal. They won 3-0 against Chennaiyin FC in their last game, making light of an obdurate Chennaiyin defence. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KBFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, KBFC vs JFC Fantasy Football Prediction, KBFC vs JFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium.

KBFC vs JFC My Dream11 Team

TP Rehenesh, Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Jessel Carneiro, Peter Hartley, Adrian Luna, Alex Lima, Sahal Abdul Samad, Alvaro Vazquez, Neriujis Valskis, Greg Stewart.

Captain: Alvaro Vazquez, Vice-Captain: Greg Stewart.

KBFC vs JFC Probable Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Pereyra Dias, Alvaro Vazquez, Adrian Luna.

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Alex Lima, Jitendra Singh, Komal Thatal, Pronay Halder, Neriujis Valskis, Greg Stewart.

KBFC vs JFC Squads

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alexandre Lima, Jitendra Singh, Komal Thatal, Nerijus Valskis, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Eli Sabia, Pronay Halder, Ishan Pandita, Boris Thangjam, Gorachand Mamdi, Sandip Mandi, Karan Amin, Mobashir Rahman, PC Laldinpuia, Pawan Kumar (GK), Vishal Yadav(GK), Ritwik Kumar-Das, Jordan Murray, Mohit Dhami (GK), Anas Edathodika, Farukh Choudhary.