KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL 2020-21

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match KBFC vs MCFC Football Match at GMC Stadium, Bambolim: The 81st match of the Indian Super League will see Kerala Blasters FC squaring off against table-toppers Mumbai City FC. Kerala are ninth in the standings with three wins, six defeats and as many draws from 15 matches while Mumbai have won nine, drawn two and lost just two.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC will start at 7:30 PM IST – February 3.

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

KBFC vs MCFC My Dream11 Team

Hugo Boumous (captain), Jordan Murray (vice-captain), Albino Gomes, Costa Nhamoinesu, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez, Bipin Singh, Rowllin Borges, Adam Le Fondre

KBFC vs MCFC Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Cy Goddard, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Jackichand Singh, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre

KBFC vs MCFC Full Squads

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes, Bilal Husain Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yondrembem Denechandra, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Juande, Muktasana Sharma, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Jackichand Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche

