KBFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KBFC vs OFC at Tilak Maidan Stadium: Kerala Blasters will face Odisha FC in their next game of the ISL on Sunday, December 5. Both teams have one thing in common – they are looking to right the wrongs of a forgetful 2020-21 season, where they finished at the 10th and 11th positions on the standings respectively. However, both teams have had contrasting campaigns since the new season began. While Kerala Blasters are winless in three matches, Odisha FC are on a two-game winning streak. While the Juggernauts have scored nine times in two matches, the Yellow Army have found the back of the nets only thrice in as many games. Led by Ivan Vukomanovic, the Blasters will be keen to register their first win of the season on Sunday. On the other hand, Kiko Ramirez and his side will also be vying for a win but with a different objective in mind – to extend their perfect start to the season. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KBFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction, KBFC vs OFC Fantasy Football Prediction, KBFC vs OFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium.

KBFC vs OFC My Dream11 Team

Kamaljit Singh, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Hector Rodas, Javi Hernandez, Jeakson Singh, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad; Adrian Luna, Aridai Cabrera.

Captain: Javi Hernandez, Vice-captain: Sahal Abdul Samad.

KBFC vs OFC Probable Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Vincy Barretto, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Sahal Abdul Samad; Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez.

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Hendry Antonay, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Lalruatthara; Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridai Cabrera.

KBFC vs OFC Squads

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.