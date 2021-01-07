Dream11 Tips And Prediction Indian Super League

Struggling Kerala Blasters would fancy their chances against bottom-placed Odisha FC when they chase their second win of the season in the Indian Super League, in Goa on Thursday. Odisha are yet to win a game and it could be Kerala's best chance to get three points for the second time this season. Kerala are on ninth spot with six points while Odisha are at the bottom with just two points from eight matches. Kerala coach Kibu Vicuna need to find out how his team scores more goals. Kerala have scored just three goals from open play all season, the second-lowest in the league. Meanwhile, Odisha have already lost six games, just one less than their tally from last season. They have scored the least and conceded the most. In fact, they"ve failed to score in half the games they"ve played. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 7.

Venue: GMC Stadium, Goa.

KBFC vs OFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: A. Gomes

Defenders: Steven Taylor, Nishu Kumar, Shubham Sarangi

Midfielders: Vicente Gomez, Jeakson Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cole Alexander

Strikers: Manuel Onwu (C), Jordan Murray (VC), Diego Mauricio

KBFC vs OFC Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes, Jessel Carneiro, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jordan Murray, Sandeep Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Nishu Kumar, Facundo Pereyra, Lalthathanga Khawlring, Vicente Gomez.

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Hendry Antonay, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Gaurav BoraCole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

KBFC vs OFC SQUADS

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC): Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.

Odisha FC (OFC): Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan, Thoiba Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Hendry Antonay, Jacob Tratt, Kamalpreet Singh, Steven Taylor, George D’Souza, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Cole Alexander, Paul Ramfangzauva, Diego Mauricio, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Nandhakumar Sekar, Laishram Singh, Baoringdao Bodo, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Marcelinho, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Shubham Sarangi, Manuel Omwu.

