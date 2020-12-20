Dream11 Team Prediction

KBFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21 Match 33: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal ISL Football Match at Balbolim, Goa 7.30 PM IST December 20 Sunday:

Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal will aim to bag their first win of the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL) when they take on each other at GMC Stadium here on Sunday.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 20.

Venue: Balbolim, Goa.

KBFC vs SCEB My Dream11 Team

GOALKEEPER: Albino Gomes

DEFENDERS: Scott Neville, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Mohamed Irshad

MIDFIELDERS: Anthony Pilkington, Vicente Gomez, Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann

FORWARDS: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Gary Hooper

SQUADS

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC): Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Gill, Albino Gomes, Muheet Shabir, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Yendrembam Meitei, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Costa Nhamoinesu, Lalruatthara, Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Facundo Pereyra, Moirangthem Givson Singh, Jeakson Thounaojam, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gómez, Ritwik Kumar Das, Arjun Jayaraj, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Bakary Koné, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jordan Murray, Shaiborlang Kharpan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Gary Hooper

SC East Bengal (SCEB): Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

