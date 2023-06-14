KCC vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
KCC vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Kista Cricket Club vs Alby Zalmi CF, Today’s Playing 11s at Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm at 2.30 PM IST June 14 Wednesday
TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 toss between Kista Cricket Club and Alby Zalmi CF will take place at 2.00 PM IST – on June 14.
Time: 2.30 PM IST.
Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm.
KCC vs ALZ Dream 11 team
Wicketkeepers: Z Niazy, I Zia
Batters: S Khan
Bowlers: J Dawoodzai, K Rashid
All-Rounders: Q M Afzal, A Khalil(VC), A Dhupar, M Asif(C), H Imran, B Ali
KCC vs ALZ, Possible Playing 11
KCC Playing XI: Muhammad Ahsan, Awais Shah, Sumsam Khan, Hamza Imran, Md Abdul Kader(C), Muhammad Waqar, Basharat Ali, Hamid Ali, Ahsan Mehmood, Moghees Hassan, Ikram Ul Haq
ALZ Playing XI: Ismaeel Zia(WK), Samiallah Khalil, Hamza Baig, Basir Sahebi, Zabihullah Niazy, Azam Khalil(C), Advait Dhabe, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Mashal Khan, Asfandyar Malik, Javaid Dawoodzai
