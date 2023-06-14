Home

KCC vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Kista Cricket Club vs Alby Zalmi CF, Today’s Playing 11s at Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm at 2.30 PM IST June 14 Wednesday

KCC vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 toss between Kista Cricket Club and Alby Zalmi CF will take place at 2.00 PM IST – on June 14.

Time: 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm.

KCC vs ALZ Dream 11 team

Wicketkeepers: Z Niazy, I Zia

Batters: S Khan

Bowlers: J Dawoodzai, K Rashid

All-Rounders: Q M Afzal, A Khalil(VC), A Dhupar, M Asif(C), H Imran, B Ali

KCC vs ALZ, Possible Playing 11

KCC Playing XI: Muhammad Ahsan, Awais Shah, Sumsam Khan, Hamza Imran, Md Abdul Kader(C), Muhammad Waqar, Basharat Ali, Hamid Ali, Ahsan Mehmood, Moghees Hassan, Ikram Ul Haq

ALZ Playing XI: Ismaeel Zia(WK), Samiallah Khalil, Hamza Baig, Basir Sahebi, Zabihullah Niazy, Azam Khalil(C), Advait Dhabe, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Mashal Khan, Asfandyar Malik, Javaid Dawoodzai

