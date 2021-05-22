KCC vs BBS Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Krefeld

Koln CC vs Bonn Blue Star Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Krefeld- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KCC vs BBS at Bayer Uerdingen Ground: In match no. 23 of ECS T10 Krefeld tournament, Bonn Blue Star will take on Koln CC at the Bayer Uerdingen Ground on Saturday. The ECS T10 Krefeld KCC vs BBS match will start at 4:30 PM IST – May 22. Koln CC, who were crowned the Bundesliga Champions in 2005 and 2012, are one of the sheer favourites to lift the trophy. They were crowned as champions in the state competition 12 times. Bonn Blue Star, on the other hand, are coming from a T20 regional championship victory in 2020. They have a lot of in-form players in their ranks and will look to stamp their authority in the ECS T10 Krefeld. Here is the ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KCC vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction, KCC vs BBS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, KCC vs BBS Probable XIs ECS T10 Krefeld, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Koln CC vs Bonn Blue Star, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Krefeld. Also Read - CZR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction Central Europe Cup T20: Captain, Vice-captain - Czech Republic vs Austria, , Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Match 3 at Vinor Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST May 22 Saturday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Krefeld toss between Bonn Blue Star and Koln CC will take place at 4 PM IST – May 22. Also Read - BUW vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Krefeld: Captain, Vice-captain - Bayer Uerdingen Wolves vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps, Probable XIs For Today's Match 21 at Bayer Uerdingen Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 22 Saturday

Time: 4:30 PM IST. Also Read - KCH vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Krefeld: Captain, Vice-captain - Koln Challengers vs Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, Probable XIs For Today's Match 17 at Bayer Uerdingen Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 21 Friday

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Ground.

KCC vs BBS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Zaheer Abbas-I

Batsmen – Santosh Kumar, Dilshan Rajudeen, Jaspreet Hunjhan

All-rounders – Ameya Deshpande (C), Asad Mohammad (VC), Bryan Rattan, Jawad Azizi

Bowlers – Jimit Patel, Sajeesh Kumar, Grinesh Sanghavi

KCC vs BBS Probable Playing XIs

Koln CC: Dhruv Patel, Prateek Dabholkar, Irfan Ahmed, Grinesh Sanghavi, Appu Murali, Tejas Morbagal, Amit Saini, Asmdin Zadran, Ameya Deshpande, Santhoshkumar Sundararaj, Sajeesh Kumar.

Bonn Blue Star: Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Kadem, Jawad Azizi, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Bryan Rattan, Zaigham Waqas.

KCC vs BBS Squads

Koln CC: Prateek Dabholkar, Dhruv Patel, Santhoshkumar Sundararaj, Appu Murali, Umang Shah, Sayan Mukhopadhaya, Priyank Mehta, Tejas Morbagal, Dhruv Rathod, Sandheep Ravishankar, Sajeesh Kumar, Lokesh Kamti, Rameez Deshmukh, Irfan Ahmed, Ameya Deshpande, Santosh Kumar, Grinesh Sanghavi, Ashish Makkar, Emerson Rajaratnam, Jimit Patel, Satya Srinivas, Abhilash Miryala, Amit Saini, Asmdin Zadran.

Bonn Blue Star: Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Kadem, Khurram Ilyas, Hasan Bukhari, Viprendra Joshi, Naeem Akhtar, Manpreet Ghotra, Jawad Azizi, Ranjith Kumar, Rajvinder Singh, Jaspreet Hunjhan, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Farhan Shaukat, Ranjit Singh, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Bryan Rattan, Zaigham Waqas.

