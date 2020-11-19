KCC vs FCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bangladesh Kings CC vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's KCC vs FCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the third match of the ECS T10 – Barcelona, Bangladesh Kings CC will take the field against Fateh CC.

Bangladesh Kings CC vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KCC vs FCC, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020, Fateh CC Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Kings CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bangladesh Kings CC vs Fateh CC ECS T10 – Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – KCC vs FCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Bangladesh Kings CC vs Fateh CC, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Barcelona 2020

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Bangladesh Kings CC and Fateh CC will take place at 4.30 PM IST – November 19.

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

KCC vs FCC My Dream11 Team

MD Shafiullah (captain), Happy Singh (vice-captain), Sofiqul Islam, Omar Ali, Gurpreet Singh, Mohammed Shemu, Moshiur Rahman, Jubed Miah, Hussain Aminul, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh

KCC vs FCC Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Kings CC: Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, Hussain Aminul, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Sofiqul Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Omar Ali, Saqib Muhammad, Moshiur Rahman, Mosaraf Hossain, MD Shafiullah

Fateh CC: Manish Kumar Tokhi, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Rajiv Singh, Trilochan Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Davinder Singh, Bhawandeep Singh

KCC vs FCC Full Squads

Bangladesh Kings CC: Ajmal Naseri, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, MD Saiful Islam, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Tahed Ahmed, Mosaraf Hossain, Muhammad Asjed, Mohammed Shemu, Jubed Miah, Asjad Butt, MD Shafiullah, Md Siraj Nipo, Sofiqul Islam, Omar Ali, Moshiur Rahman, Tahed Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, MD Rahul, Soyful Islam

Fateh CC: Trilochan Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Bhawandeep Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Amanbir Singh Sran, Ali Rafiq, Manvir Singh, Harkamal Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Davinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Happy Singh

