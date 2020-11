Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona

Bangladesh Kings CC vs Falco Zalmi CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's KCC vs FZL at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: On the second day of ECS T10 – Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC will square off against Bangladesh Kings CC at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona KCC vs FZL match will begin at 1 PM IST – November 10. This will be the second edition of the T10 tournament in Barcelona. Falco CC have won their last match against Badalona Shaheen CC by four runs. Bangladesh Kings CC, on the other hand, have lost their first game against Catalunya Cricket Club by six wickets. They will face an uphill battle against Falco CC, who are considered as the favourites to lift the title. A tournament as packed as this can take a toll on the players and thus starting off well is extremely crucial. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Barcelona Match 5 – KCC vs FZL Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Kings CC vs Falco Zalmi CC Dream11 Tips, KCC vs FZL Probable Playing XIs, KCC vs FZL Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Bangladesh Kings CC vs Falco Zalmi CC ECS T10 Barcelona, KCC vs FZL Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Bangladesh Kings CC vs Falco Zalmi CC will take place at 12.30 PM IST – November 10.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

KCC vs FZL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed, Jubed Miah (VC)

Batsmen: Adeel Sarwar, Hussain Aminul (C), Muhammad Asjed

All-rounders: Kamran Raja, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rehman Ullah

Bowlers: Khawar Javed, MD Shafiullah, Moshiur Rahman

KCC vs FZL Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Kings CC: Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Moshiur Rahman, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Muhammad Asjed, Shahedur Rahman, MD Shafiullah.

Falco Zalmi CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Kamran Raja (c), Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Md Shreaz, Khawar Javed.

Bangladesh Kings CC (KCC) – Key Players

Jubed Miah

Shakil Mia

Kamrul Islam Foysol

Tahed Ahmed

Mosaraf Hossain

Falco Zalmi CC (FZL) – Key Players

Ijaz Ahamd

Javed Akram

Kamran Raja

Shahbaz Ahmed

Awais Khan

KCC vs FZL Squads

Bangladesh Kings CC (KCC): Jubed Miah, MD Shofi Ahmed, Shakil Mia, Hussain Aminul, MD Rahul, Muhammad Asjed, Muhammad Abdulla, Moyez Uddin, Miah Jakir, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Sofiqul Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Omar Ali, Soyful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Mahfujul Alam, Sadikur Rahman-1, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Ajamal Naseri, Shahedur Rahman, Shemu Ahmed, Mosaraf Hossain, MD Saiful Islam, MD Shafiullah.

Falco Zalmi CC (FZL): Awais Ahmed, Ijaz Ahamd, Muhammad Sheraz, Tanveer Iqbal, Yasir Razzak, Muhammad Yaseen, Adeel Sarwar, Javed Akram, Adnan Ghazanfar, Babar Zaheer, Kamran Raja, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rehman Ullah, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Zahid, Nadeem Shahzad, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Banaras, Adeel Arif.

