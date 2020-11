Dream11 Team Prediction

KCC vs HKCC Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020 Final: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Kowloon Cricket Club vs Hong Kong Cricket Club Match at 11.30 AM IST November 22 Sunday:

Kowloon Cricket Club vs Hong Kong Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction Hong Kong Premier League T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KCC vs HKCC, Hong Kong Premier League T20

TOSS: The Hong Kong Premier League T20 final match toss between Kowloon Cricket Club vs Hong Kong Cricket Club will take place at 11.00 AM IST – November 22, Sunday.

Time: 11.30 AM IST.

KCC vs HKCC My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Rory Caines, Christopher Carter

Batters – Rory Cox, Simandeep Singh, Martin Coetzee (vc)

All-Rounders – Aizaz Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Luke Jones

Bowlers – Dan Pascoe, Jay Davidson, Martin Versfeld

SQUADS

Kowloon Cricket Club:

Jamie Atkinson, Aizaz Khan, Rory Cox, Simandeep Singh, Christopher Carter, Ahan Trivedi, Waqas Barkat, Dan Pascoe, Jay Davidson, Ateeq Iqbal, Ashley Caddy, Parth Bhagwat, Sunny Bhimsaria, Jayden Botfield, Max Cotter, Lucasdel Bianco, Mohammad Khan, Viren Prasad, Devang Bulsara.

Hong Kong Cricket Club:

Rory Caines, Ninad Shah, Martin Coetzee, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Luke Jones, Elliot Scrivener, Martin Versfeld, Ryan Buckley, Jack Metters, Adil Mehmood, Nizakat Khan, Alex Nash, Elliot Andrews, Rahul Sharma, Adit Gorawara, Asad Nawaz Khan, Charlie Wallis.

