KCC vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Sweden T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain Kista Cricket Club vs Marsta, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsta Cricket Club, Sweden 4.30 PM IST June 12, Monday

KCC vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

KCC vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Sweden T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain Kista Cricket Club vs Marsta, Playing 11s For Today's Match Marsta Cricket Club, Sweden 4.30 PM IST June 12, Monday.

TOSS – The ECS Sweden T10 match toss between Kista Cricket Club and Marsta will take place at 4 PM IST

Time – 4.30 PM IST May 30, Tuesday.

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Sweden.

KCC vs MAR Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Humayun Jyoti

Batters: Share Ali, Sumsam Khan, Muhammad Ahsan

All-Rounders: Waqas Haider, Hamid Sulehri, H Imran(c), Muhammad Asif(vc), Basharat Ali

Bowlers: Nazmul Hashan, Ikram Ul Haq.

KCC vs MAR Probable playing XIs

Kista Cricket Club: Ghazzal Mehdi (C & WK), Muhammad Ahsan, Mehtab Khan, Sumsam Khan, Maqoos Badar, Muhammad Asif, Basharat Ali, Shahid Nawaz, Archit Dhupar, Ikram Ul Haq, Muhammad Anser.

Marsta: Waqas Haider, Share Ali, Hamid Sulehri (C), Shahid Mustafa, Arif Hossain, Muhammad Usman, Humayun Jyoti (WK), Muhammad Rehman, Nazmul Hashan, Piyal Rehman, Zairi Baig.

