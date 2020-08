Dream11 Team Hints

KCC vs MCC ECS T10-Malmo: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Karlskrona Cricket Club vs Malmohus Cricket Club, T10 at Limhamnsfaltet at 9:00 PM IST Tuesday, August 4:

The first day of the league ended with Malmohus and Karlskrona winning both of their matches to occupy the top-two slots respectively in the Group A standings. Malmo Kings won one of their two matches to be third while Evergreen and Helsinborg lost both their contests to be placed fourth and fifth respectively.

European Cricket Series continues its run with the ECS T10-Malmo getting underway from August 3 in Malmo. A total of ten teams are taking part in the event with 25 matches across five days. The teams have been divided into two groups – A and B. Group A comprises Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club. Group B will include Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club.

All the matches will be played at Limhamnsfaltet in Malmo (Sweden).

Toss: The toss between Karlskrona Cricket Club vs Malmohus Cricket Club will take place at 8:30 PM (IST).

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet



KCC vs MCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: R Ashraf

Batsmen- D Malhotra (VC), G Swaroop, S Sharma

All-Rounders- S Nord, S Sidhanti (C), S Mallidi

Bowlers- M Madhavan, A Rajput, F Muneer, D Appaji

SQUADS

Karlskrona Cricket Club: Avinash Singh, Gopi Krishna, Sameer Sidhanti, Ganesh Swaroop, Dattu Appaji, Baboo Duggal, Chinmoy Singh, Karthik Rachakonda, Srinivasan Jayaraman, Navneet Chamala, Saisrivatsava Manchala, Sandeep Mallidi, Sai Teja Pennada, Raghu Gundra, Sanjeev Sharma, Vivek Gudipati and Ram Kishan.

Malmohus Cricket Club: Kevin Velaveti, Raseka Danasekara, Ankit Gupta, Stephen Rutland, Adam Sarten, Eric Folker, Sardar Ibrahimkhel, Dheeraj Malhotra, Faraz Muneer, Sheron Nord, Vishrut Krashak, Shahbaz Hussain, Usman Safi, Nooryaleh Anwari, Mathiyalankan Thamilchelvan, Sundaram Srivastava, Khurram Shahzad, Ben Tew, Richard Greyling, Mahesh Kunapali, Pawan Singh, Sean Gilmour, Samath Ohl n, Shailesh Patel, Narendra Madhavan, Sachin Khairnar, Sambit Pattanaik, Ashish Rajput, Rizwan Ashraf and Aakash Kothandan.

