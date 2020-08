KCC vs MKCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Karlskrona Cricket Club vs Malmo Kings Cricket Club, 5th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's KCC vs MKCC at Limhamnsfaltet:

European Cricket Series continues its run with the ECS T10-Malmo getting underway from August 3 in Malmo. A total of ten teams are taking part in the event with 25 matches across five days. The teams have been divided into two groups – A and B. Group A comprises Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club. Group B will include Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club.

All the matches will be played at Limhamnsfaltet in Malmo (Sweden).

Toss: The toss between Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmo Kings Cricket Club will take place at 8:30 PM (IST).

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet



KCC vs MKCC My Dream11 Team

Pasal J Mohammad (captain), Akarmuddin Shirzad (vice-captain), Gopi Krishna, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, Ganesh Swaroop, Sanjeev Sharma, Sandeep Mallidi, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain, Sedik Sahak, Rahim Safi

KCC vs MKCC Squads

Malmo Kings Cricket Club: Akarmuddin Shirzad, Bilal Shirzad, Shahid Aslam, Pasal J Mohammad, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi, Ahmad Amir, Zahid Aslam, Khaled Safi, Rahim Safi, Zahidullah Sahak, Sedik Sahak, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain, Zain Muzaffar, Jahandad Mushtaq

Karlskrona Cricket Club: Dattu Appaji, Sanjeev Sharma, Vivek Gudipati, Ram Kishan, Gopi Krishna, Avinash Singh, Srinivasan Jayaraman, Navneet Chamala, Saisrivatsava Manchala, Sandeep Mallidi, Sai Teja Pennada, Raghu Gundra, Sameer Sidhanti, Ganesh Swaroop, Baboo Duggal, Chinmoy Singh, Karthik Rachakonda

